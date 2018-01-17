Apple to add 20,000 jobs, contribute $350B to US economy

Apple (AAPL) on Wednesday said it will create 20,000 new jobs and establish a new U.S.-based campus as part of $350 billion in new contributions to the economy.

“The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers. The location of this new facility will be announced later in the year,” the company said in a statement.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said its investments will focus on job creation, spending with U.S. suppliers and an expansion of the App Store, Apple’s digital content hub. Apple said the $350 billion over the next five years does not include the sale of Apple products or tax payments.

Apple also said it expects repatriation tax payments of roughly $38 billion due to changes enacted by the recently-passed GOP tax reform bill. The new tax code calls for a 15.5% repatriation tax rate.

The company listed $252.3 billion in overseas cash in its most recent filing with the SEC.