DC Solar to sponsor select NASCAR races for Ganassi drivers

Chip Ganassi Racing has expanded its partnership with sponsor DC Solar, which will offer funding for both Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray in the Cup Series.

DC Solar has worked with Ganassi for the last three seasons in the Xfinity Series. The energy company will also be an associate sponsor in IndyCar for Ganassi drivers Scott Dixon and Ed Jones.

Larson will debut the new DC Solar paint scheme in next month's season-opening exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway. The company will also sponsor both McMurray and Larson in select Xfinity Series races.

DC Solar provides mobile solar lighting solutions to numerous tracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, ISM Raceway and Darlington Raceway. DC Solar is also in partnership with ISM Raceway in Phoenix for its $178 million modernization project. The company is powering and lighting nighttime construction for the renovation.

