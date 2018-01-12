Why Kraft Heinz Stock Lost 11% in 2017

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) stock shed 11% last year, compared to the 19% increase in the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Shares pulled ahead of the market in February, but that slight outperformance didn't hold as the year progressed.

So what

Kraft Heinz's share-price drift makes sense given how unclear its growth prospects are. Its offer to acquire Unilever was rebuffed, and, with stocks up sharply since then, the prospects for attractively priced merger deals have thinned.

The consumer products giant isn't producing solid revenue gains from its core business, either. Organic sales in the most recent quarter were up 0.3% to mark just a tiny improvement over the prior quarter's 0.9% decrease.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

CEO Bernardo Hees and his team aren't expecting a quick rebound in the fiscal fourth quarter. In fact, the market for packaged foods is "both dynamic and challenging," executives told investors in early November. The good news is management is executing well on its efficiency initiatives despite these problems. Cost cuts have pushed profit margin up to 15% of sales from 12.7% a year ago. That success sets the stage for healthy earnings growth down the line -- assuming Kraft Heinz can find a path toward its next phase of revenue gains.

10 stocks we like better than The Kraft Heinz Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Kraft Heinz Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.