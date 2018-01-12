Greek ferry workers, unions strike against austerity bill

Ferry services in Greece have been halted for 24 hours as unions step up protests against a new austerity bill that will limit the right to strike and speed up property foreclosures.

Continue Reading Below

More than 8,000 protesters joined a demonstration in central Athens on Friday as strikes disrupted public transport in the capital.

The austerity bill, to be voted late Monday, is considered to be possibly the last major package of cuts before Greece heads toward the end of the bailout program in August.

Greece lost bond market access in 2010, but the yield on the country's 10-year bond has dropped to below 4 percent, the lowest borrowing rate for the government in more than a decade.