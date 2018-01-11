Stocks snap back after brief retreat

Thursday is gearing up to be another record-setting session on Wall Street, with stocks returning to their winning ways after a brief dip on Wednesday.



Energy shares were leading the charge as oil continued to climb, with prices that hit a three-year high.



The Dow Industrials, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 and Dow Transports hit all-time intraday highs, and four Dow stocks hit intraday records: Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), UnitedHealth (UNH) and JPMorgan (JPM). JPMorgan will release its latest quarterly results Friday morning.



The Dow, S&P 500, and the Russell 2000 are all on pace for a record close.



Economic data released on Thursday included U.S. producer prices, which fell in December for the first time in over a year, while initial claims for unemployment benefits increased for the fourth straight week. Still, the number of Americans receiving unemployment remains at the lowest levels since 1973.

According to Reuters, last week’s cold snap could have kept workers at home, and that could be to blame for the increase in jobless claims.