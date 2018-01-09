The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending January 5:

Fiction

1. The X-Files: Cold Cases by Joe Harris, Chris Carter, and Dirk Maggs, narrated by David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and a full cast (Audible Studios)

2. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

3. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, narrated by Anne Marie Lee (Harper Audio)

4. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

5. Liar by K.L Slater, narrated by Lucy Price-lewis (Audible Studios)

6. Midnight by Dean Koontz, narrated by J. Charles (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Harper Audio)

8. Origin BY Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

9. A Bachelor Establishment by Jodi Taylor, narrated by Anna Bentinck (Audible Studios)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, narrated by the author and Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

5. Judgement Detox by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Year of Living Danishly by Helen Russell, narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

7. Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford, narrated by Jonathan Davis and the author (Audible Studios)

8. Building a Better Vocabulary by The Great Courses, narrated by Professor Kevin Flanigan (The Great Courses)

9. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. City of Light, City of Poison by Holly Tucker, narrated by Kate Reading (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

