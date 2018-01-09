Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was off 1.40 cents at $4.2620 a bushel; March corn gained 1 cent 3.4820 a bushel; March oats gained 1.60 cents at $2.5160 a bushel while January soybeans lost 2.20 cents at $9.560 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.1788 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4680 a pound; February lean hogs was down .03 cent at $.7295 a pound.