Celgene, Dave & Buster's slide while Kohl's and Crocs rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Continue Reading Below

Kohl's Corp., up $2.54 to $56.90

The department store chain raised its annual profit forecast after announcing strong holiday sales.

Nvidia Corp., up $6.60 to $222

The chipmaker said it will work with Uber to develop the computing system for a fleet of autonomous cars.

GoPro Inc., down 96 cents to $6.56

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The action camera maker said demand was weak over the holidays, and said it's lowering its forecast and cutting jobs.

Celgene Corp., down 81 cents to $104.18

The biotech drugmaker said it will buy Impact Biomedicines for $1.1 billion, with up to $5.9 billion in other potential payments.

NuVasive Inc., down $5.45 to $55.56

The spinal device maker gave a disappointing forecast for 2018.

Crocs Inc., up $1.03 to $13.23

The shoe company raised its sales forecast for the fourth quarter and said profit margins were also better than expected.

Lululemon Atheltica Inc., down 39 cents to $79.04

The athletic wear company raised its sales forecast for the fourth quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down $12.58 to $43.79

The restaurant and arcade chain said sales worsened in December and it cut its income and sales forecasts.