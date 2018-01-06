3 Marijuana Stocks You Probably Overlooked

You're interested in marijuana stocks.

That's a statement rather than a question, because you probably wouldn't be reading this if you weren't. And because you're interested in marijuana stocks, I'd say it's a safe assumption that you're already familiar with the smoking-hot Canadian marijuana growers and the top cannabinoid-focused biotech stocks on the market.

But I suspect that there are a few marijuana stocks that you have probably overlooked. If you haven't checked out Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), Glance Technologies (NASDAQOTH: GLNNF), and Village Farms (NASDAQOTH: VFFIF), it's not too late. Here's why these stocks that might be left out of most conversations about marijuana could be winners over the long run.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands' products include Corona beer, Charles Smith Wines, and Svedka vodka. If it sounds like more of an alcohol stock than a marijuana stock, that's because it is. However, thanks to a partnership announced a few months ago, Constellation Brands could be one of the more important marijuana stocks of the future.

In October, Constellation bought 9.9% of top Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth (NASDAQOTH: TWMJF) for $245 million. The company also announced a partnership with Canopy Growth to develop cannabis-infused beer. You have to think there could be a significant potential for such a product.

It's not like Constellation Brands isn't already a pretty good stock to own. Shares of the Fortune 500 beverage company soared nearly 50% in 2017. Wall Street expects annual earnings growth of close to 17% for Constellation over the next five years.

If the Canadian market for recreational marijuana becomes as big as some predict, Constellation's stake in Canopy Growth should pay off handsomely. And a cannabis-flavored Corona (or whatever brand the company goes with) could open up an entirely new market. The stars could shine brightly for Constellation Brands over the next few years.

Glance Technologies

Glance Technologies operates a payment system that allows users to place orders, settle bills, access receipts, earn rewards, and communicate with merchants from their mobile devices. What does all of that have to do with marijuana? Nothing -- at least it didn't until seven months ago.

On May 30, 2017, Glance announced that it had licensed its mobile technology to Cannapay Financial. In addition, Glance bought nearly half of Cannapay stock. Cannapay provides digital financial services to legally operating businesses in the cannabis industry.

Glance stock was a huge winner last year, with an impressive gain of nearly 718%. That performance catapulted the company's market cap from around $13 million early in the year to more than $220 million now.

You should be aware that Glance is currently losing money -- lots of it. In the nine months ending Aug. 31, 2017, the company posted a net loss of nearly $4 million (in Canadian currency). Still, though, Glance is in a rapidly growing market, with revenue climbing quickly. The potential for use of its technology in serving the marijuana market in Canada could be tremendous, making Glance an intriguing speculative play.

Village Farms

Village Farms ranked as one of the top marijuana stocks of 2017. In fact, until a late surge by Cronos Group (NASDAQOTH: PRMCF) in the final two weeks of the year, Village Farms was the best marijuana stock of all in 2017 with a gain of nearly 535%. But while Village Farms ended the year as a hot marijuana stock, it didn't start out the year that way.

For the first half of 2017, Village Farms remained what it has been for a while -- one of the largest growers of greenhouse tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. However, in June the company announced a major joint venture with Emerald Health Therapeutics (NASDAQOTH: EMHTF), a Canadian medical marijuana grower. In conjunction with the deal, Village Farms converted one of its greenhouse facilities to grow marijuana.

I think it's a foregone conclusion that Village Farms will switch more greenhouse facilities from growing produce to instead growing weed. With demand for recreational marijuana expected to be enormous once legalization takes effect, additional capacity will likely be needed to supply the market.

Although Village Farms posted a profit in the first nine months of 2017, there's a catch: Without a nice gain resulting from its joint venture with Emerald Health, the company would have had a net loss. However, profitability could be in the cards if the relationship with Emerald Health flourishes.

Look but don't touch?

Each of these stocks could be overlooked by marijuana investors for different reasons. Now that you know about them, though, are they smart picks -- or should you look but not touch? It comes down to your risk tolerance.

I think all three of these stocks could be big winners in 2018. The safest bet by far is Constellation Brands. Its lineup of products should continue to drive growth for the company. Constellation's investment in Canopy Growth could be something of a lottery ticket with pretty good odds.

Glance is the riskiest of the group. It's also the most indirect way to surf the marijuana wave. If you're averse to taking big risks, you'd probably be better off only taking a glance at this stock and not buying. (Sorry, I just couldn't resist the pun.)

Village Farms could be the one of the best pure-play marijuana stocks around, especially if the company converts more facilities to growing marijuana as I expect it will. With its market cap standing at less than $300 million despite the huge performance last year -- and plenty of land to switch over to growing higher-profit cannabis, I think Village Farms could again notch big gains in 2018.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.