Walgreens quarterly profit falls 22%

The exterior of the Walgreens store in Times Square is seen in New York, U.S., July 5, 2016. Picture taken July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) on Thursday reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

