Top selling vehicles in the US in 2017

Automakers released U.S. sales of new cars and trucks for 2017 on Wednesday. These were the top selling vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from 2016.
|Vehicle
|2017 sales
|Percent change from 2016
|Ford F-Series
|896,764
|+9.3
|Chevrolet Silverado
|585,864
|+1.9
|Ram pickup
|500,723
|+2.3
|Toyota RAV4
|407,594
|+15.7
|Nissan Rogue
|403,465
|+22.3
|Toyota Camry
|387,081
|-0.4
|Honda CR-V
|377,895
|+5.8
|Honda Civic
|377,286
|+2.8
|Honda Accord
|322,655
|-6.5
|Toyota Corolla
|308,695
|-14.4