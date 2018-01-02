Trump's Irish resort loses money for third consecutive year

Donald Trump has lost money for a third year in a row at his golf club in Ireland, but business appears to be improving.

Continue Reading Below

Financial statements filed with the Irish government show the golf resort owned by the U.S. president lost $2.6 million in 2016, the latest year available. The losses come amid signs of trouble at some of his other golf resorts.

The Irish losses were 17 percent higher a year earlier. Revenue rose, too, in 2016.

The Trump International Golf Links and Hotel was hurt by a shut down for 2015 and part of 2016 while the property in Doonbeg, Ireland, was being refurbished. According to a prepared statement, the resort expects to report an operating profit for 2017. Those results aren't expected until late 2018.