The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 31, 2017:
1. Blade Runner 2049
2. Dunkirk (2017)
3. The Mountain Between Us
4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle
5. American Made
6. Baywatch
7. It (2017)
8. The Foreigner (2017)
9. Home Again (2017)
10. Wonder Woman (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Home Again (2017)
2. Wind River (2017)
3. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
4. Stronger
5. Brawl In Cell Block 99
6. The Layover
7. Marshall
8. Brad's Status
9. Beyond Skyline
10. Jeepers Creepers 3 (Theatrical Edition)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.