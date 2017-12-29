On Our Radar

Could the Dow hit 25K before 2018?

Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer on the outlook for stocks. video

Should investors buy into stocks now?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled in negative territory mid-day Friday, making it highly unlikely that the major U.S. stock index will close the year breaching another 1,000 point milestone.

The U.S. markets are having a lackluster final week of trading before the year ends, but the Dow still had another record-high close on Thursday. Mid-day Friday, the Dow was fractionally lower and about 200 points away from the 25,000 point milestone.

The Dow and the Russell 2000 posted modest advances to close at record-highs on Thursday. This was the Dow’s 71st record-high finish of 2017, and the Russell 2000’s 31st.

Even though the stock indexes are lower, on the final trading day in December, the Dow and the S&P 500 are on track to finish higher for the ninth-straight month. It’s the longest winning streak for the Dow in almost 60 years, and the S&P in more than 34 years.

The Nasdaq is on track to finish up for the sixth-straight month, and has finished higher in 13 of the last 14 months.

 