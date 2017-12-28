Wall Street opens higher in muted holiday trading

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher in thin holiday trading on Thursday, helped by a rally in commodities and a weaker dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,821.16. The S&P 500 gained 3.57 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,686.19. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,953.48.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)