Intel Corp. Cancels Coffee Lake-X Gaming Chip

Back in June 2017, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced a new platform for the high-end desktop personal computer market, known as X299.

Continue Reading Below

As part of the X299 platform, Intel released a whole host of chips, spanning from a pair of quad-core chips based on the company's Kaby Lake-X architecture, to an 18-core monster based on its Skylake-X architecture.

The Kaby Lake-X chips were essentially the same chips as their Kaby Lake-S counterparts designed for the mainstream desktop personal computer, but they were modified to plug into more expensive X299-based motherboards.

After Kaby Lake-X, Intel was expected to introduce a follow-on part known as Coffee Lake-X. The Coffee Lake-X parts would've been the same as the Coffee Lake-S chips that Intel released earlier this year, but once again reworked to be compatible with the X299 platform.

However, according to a recent leak of Intel's desktop personal computer processor launch plans, Coffee Lake-X is no longer expected to come out. The only new chips Intel seems to be planning for the X299 platform are the successors to the Skylake-X chips, known as Cascade Lake-X.

Here's why this move makes complete sense.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

It wouldn't have sold

When Kaby Lake-X launched, it was panned by many reviewers. This wasn't because the chips themselves didn't fundamentally perform well -- they were, for example, quite capable chips for gaming.

The problem is that people building their own computers could buy Kaby Lake-S chips paired with Z270 motherboards for much cheaper. The value proposition simply wasn't there.

Now, Intel's pitch for Kaby Lake-X, per hardware review site Gamers Nexus, was that Kaby Lake-X "allows consumers to get into the Extreme series platform at a lower price and use it as an entry-level."

In other words, Intel would have such customers buy into the X299 platform and a "cheap" Kaby Lake-X chip upfront, and then when the time came, those customers would replace those chips with Skylake-X chips with higher core counts.

Customers -- at the very least, the do-it-yourself market these chips are clearly aimed at -- didn't buy into it.

Kaby Lake-X, by all indications, was a poor seller in the marketplace.

On popular hardware reseller Newegg.com, the highest end of the Kaby Lake-X models -- Core i7-7740X -- only has eight reviews, five of which were from verified owners. The other three appear to be complaints from people who don't own the product.

The Core i5-7640X fared even worse -- it has just a single review on Newegg.com. The part seems to have been so unpopular that it's available on Newegg.com only through third party sellers -- Newegg.com itself doesn't seem to want to bother stocking such chips.

By contrast, the Core i7-7700K, the Kaby Lake-S version of the Core i7-7740X, has 392 reviews, most of them overwhelmingly positive. The Core i5-7600K, the Kaby Lake-S version of the Core i5-7640X, has 132 reviews, and most of those are positive as well.

Given that virtually the same exact chips are best-sellers on a cheaper platform but are commercial duds on a more expensive platform, it would be insane for Intel to invest resources in bringing a Kaby Lake-X successor to market.

Kaby Lake-X was an interesting experiment for Intel, but the results showed that do-it-yourself desktop computer customers aren't interested in $200-plus processors to act as placeholders. They'll either buy the high-core count chips they want up front or buy the lower core count chips alongside the cheaper platforms.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2017

Ashraf Eassa owns shares of Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.