15 Tech Trends to Watch in 2018

At the very end of 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that we was starting a new company that would attempt to help solve the well-known traffic problems in Los Angeles, California. And last year, Musk's new Boring Company drilled a 500-foot long tunnel to test out a new underground system of moving passengers along high-speed tracks.

The company could potentially use two types of underground transportation, the first being a track system that could move more than a dozen passengers between cities at up to 150 mph. The other is Musk's Hyperloop concept, which consists of pods that travel in a near-vacuum tube at up to 700 mph.

The Boring Company is currently working on a 6.5-mile proof-of-concept tunnel in Los Angeles that, if it gets approval from the city, could eventually turn into an underground tunnel system in California. The company also began digging in Maryland toward the end of 2017 for another test track that could eventually become a underground transportation system between Washington, D.C., and New York City. The test tunnels won't be done in 2018, but we're certain to here much more about them in the coming year.