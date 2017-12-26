Kohl's and Sucampo climb while Apple and Qorvo stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SCMP)

The constipation and irritable bowel syndrome drugmaker agreed to be bought by Mallinckrodt for $18 a share, or $839 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Analysts said sales of the latest iPhone model, the X, may fall far short of Apple's forecasts.

Hubbell Inc. (HUBB)

The electrical products manufacturer agreed to its utility infrastructure business Aclara Technologies to Sun Capital Partners for $1.1 billion.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Concerns about iPhone sales also hurt shares of numerous chipmakers.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS)

The Wall Street Journal cited estimates that holiday shopping rose at the fastest pace since 2011.

KLX Inc. (KLXI)

The aerospace products and energy services company said it will consider options including a sale.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)

The company said regulators did not approve its drug AndexXa and extended their review by three months.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Energy companies did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.