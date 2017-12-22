Recalls this week: dining benches, mattresses, work boots

A line of dining benches that can crack and collapse are among this week's recalled consumer products. Other items include mattresses and children's pajamas that fail to meet flammability standards.

Here's a more detailed look:

DINING BENCHES

DETAILS: Vilo Home Marseille dining benches with four legs. The benches were sold in black and brown with beige linen seat cushions. The benches were made of rubber wood. The bench measures about 52 inches by 18 inches wide. The model number is VH1103 and can be found on the product label on the bottom of the bench. They were sold at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Hayneedle.com and various home furnishing stores nationwide from June 2017 through September 2017 for about $150.

WHY: The foam seat cushion and base can crack in the middle and cause the bench to collapse, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Vilo Home has received two reports of the benches cracking in the middle and collapsing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 200.

FOR MORE: Call Vilo Home toll-free at 833-321-2715 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at service@vilohome.net.

WORK BOOTS

DETAILS: Two styles of ACE men's work boots by Shoes For Crews, style #76054, "Ace Zeus," and style #77667, "Ace Republic." The style number is printed on the inside of the boot on the tongue label. They were sold by the Shoes For Crews catalog and website from August 2017 through October 2017 for between $80 and $135.

WHY: The work boots were advertised as puncture-resistant, but were not manufactured with the puncture-resistant plate, posing an injury hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,300.

FOR MORE: Contact Shoes for Crews toll-free at 888-770-7018 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.shoesforcrews.com and click on "Recall Notice" for more information.

FOLDING BICYCLES

DETAILS: Folding Brompton bicycles with "Brompton" printed on the bicycle's frame. Only bicycles with serial numbers 1403284144 to 1705150001 (manufactured from April 2014 through May 2017) are included in the recall. The serial number is printed on a curved plate or sticker, applied to the rear of the seat tube. If the barcode sticker on the bike is faded or rubbed off, submit the six digit frame number stamped into the metal plate behind the bottom bracket and seat tube via email to support@brompton.com to receive the correlating serial number. They were sold at specialty bicycle stores and Brompton dealers nationwide from April 2014 through September 2017 for between $1,200 and $3,000.

WHY: The bicycle's bottom bracket can break during use, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 8,400 in the U.S. and about 1,300 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Brompton at 800-578-6785 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.brompton.com and click on "Voluntary recall" for more information.

PORTABLE GENERATORS

DETAILS: This recall involves Honda portable gasoline generators with model numbers EB2800i and EG2800i. The recalled portable generators have a red front cover and a black metal frame. The EB2800i has a silver-colored control panel and the EG2800i has a black-colored control panel. "HONDA" and the generator model number are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower black metal frame toward the rear of the generator. They were sold at authorized Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $1,150.

WHY: The carburetor can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: The firm has received 38 reports of fuel leakage from the generators. No fires or injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 34,000.

FOR MORE: Call American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on "Recalls and Updates" at the bottom of the page for more information.

CHILDREN'S PAJAMAS

DETAILS: Wohali Outdoors children's 100 percent polyester, three-piece pajama sets that include a printed long-sleeve shirt, pants and a coordinating solid color robe that has matching printed lapels and cuffs. The sets have a printed label with "BASS PRO SHOPS" on the back of the neck of the long-sleeve shirt and robe and at the back of the pants. Each of the garments also has a sewn-in side label that has "RN number 74747" printed on it, and underneath that label another sewn-in label that has PO# 3515 or 3516, a style number, and the phone number 1-800-BASS PRO. Only sleepwear with a label identifying PO# 3515 or 3516 are included in the recall. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops stores, catalog, and online at basspro.com from October 2016 through August 2017 for about $25.

WHY: The children's pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 26,800 in the U.S. and 2,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Wohali toll-free at 833-282-0442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email cs@wohalioutdoors.com.

UTILITY VEHICLES

DETAILS: John Deere models XUV825, XUV825 S4, XUV855, and XUV855 S4 Crossover Gator utility vehicles equipped with power steering. The model number and "John Deere" are printed on the side of the vehicle. The serial number begins with 1M0825 or 1M0855 and is located on the passenger side of the frame under the cargo box. The vehicles have seating for two or four passengers. Sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2012 through November 2017 for between $13,400 and $16,100.

WHY: The steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly and result in a loss of vehicle steering control, posing a crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: John Deere has received nine reports of steering loss. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 68,300

FOR MORE: Call Deere & Co. at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and select "Product Recall Information" on the drop-down menu under "Services & Support" for more information.

FIBER OPTIC CHRISTMAS TREES

DETAILS: Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic indoor plug in Christmas tree. The full foliage branches have fiber optic light strands that change color. Each tree comes with an AC power adapter that is attached to the gold tone colored base that holds the tree in place. The AC power adapter plugs into a standard household outlet. The 18 inch tall tree item number is 43560 and weighs about three pounds. The 31 inch tall tree item number is 43559 and weighs about four pounds. The item numbers can be found on the UPC barcode label on the box. They were sold at Bits and Pieces mail order catalog and online at www.bitsandpieces.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $50.

WHY: The AC power adapter can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: The company has received 449 reports of the AC power adapter overheating. There was one injury reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,700.

FOR MORE: Call Melville toll-free at 866-503-6395 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bitsandpieces.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: Polaris model year 2018 RZR XP 4 Turbo recreational off-highway vehicle (ROVs) with seating for four. "POLARIS" is printed on the front grill, "DOHC TURBO" and "EPS" on the front fenders, "POLARIS RZR XP" on the rear fenders, "POLARIS" along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment, and "POLARIS" on the rear light assembly. The VIN is printed on the right rear frame of the vehicle. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2017 through October 2017 for between $22,500 and $25,500.

WHY: The return fuel line can be improperly secured which can cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Polaris has received one report of a fire resulting from an improperly installed return fuel line. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 560.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" for more information. In addition, consumers can check vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if their vehicle is included in any recalls. Any consumer who has had this repair done should check their VIN on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to confirm their vehicle's repair status.

CEILING FANS

DETAILS: Two models of the Monte Carlo "Cyclone" ceiling fans with five blades. The model numbers are 5CY60RB for the Roman Bronze and 5CY60WH for the White finish and can be found on top of the motor housing. The Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers (MPO#) can also be found on top of the motor housing. For the Cyclone model ceiling fan in Roman Bronze finish, they are: 30082259, 30100285, 30103624, 30115763, 30126474, 30128431, 30139761, 30143432 and for the White finish, they are: 2020018, 30082259, 30139815, and 30139829. They were sold at Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Pacific Ceiling Fans, Wilson Lighting and other lighting stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through September 2017.

WHY: The brackets connected to the fan blades can break, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: 10 reports of a bracket breaking, causing a fan blade to fall. One report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,400 in the U.S. and about 50 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Monte Carlo at 888-475-1136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to montecarlofans@generation-brands.com or visit www.montecarlofans.com and click on "Voluntary Recall" for more information.

MATTRESSES

DETAILS: Basic 6-inch and Basic 8-inch models Home Life mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Recalled mattresses are ivory with tan and gray. "Made For: Superior Importers company, 502 Jersey Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901"is printed on a white tag located on the top side near the foot of the mattress. They were sold on Amazon.com from May 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,200

FOR MORE: Call Superior Importers toll-free at 833-502-2500 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to Superiorimporters@gmail.com or visit www.superiorimporters.com and click on "Contact Us" for more information.

CHILDREN'S TOILET STEP STOOLS

DETAILS: SquattyPottymus children's toilet step stools used to assist a child in reaching a toilet seat. The step stool is designed to look like a gray hippopotamus with blue or purple eyes. It has a height-adjusting aqua blue hat top step and cut-outs that function as handles on each side. They were sold online at squattypotty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017 through November 2017.

WHY: The top removable step (hat) on the recalled children's toilet step stools can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of children falling from the toilet step stool, resulting in one child hitting her chin on the toilet and biting the inside of her mouth causing her to bleed. Another child fell and hit his head on a wall.

HOW MANY: About 2,400

FOR MORE: Call Squatty Potty at 855-628-1099 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, send email to recall@squattypotty.com or visit www.squattypotty.com and hover over the "More" tab and then click "Press" for more information.

FIREWORKS

DETAILS: Jumbo Fireworks "Surprise Fountain." The recalled fireworks were sold individually and have product code JFG4279 printed on the front panel above the cautionary text. The fireworks are small red cylinder devices that measure 3 inches tall by about 1 inch wide. "Jumbo Fireworks," ''Surprise Fountain," ''Warning" and an image of fountains with happy faces are printed on the front. They were sold at Matrix Fireworks of Wahpeton, North Dakota from May 2017 through August 2017.

WHY: The fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater-than-expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers. The product is labeled as a fountain but functions similar to an M-80 or other large firecracker, which are illegal.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 56,200.

FOR MORE: Call Matrix Fireworks at 701-642-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or send email to pmossmatrixfireworks@yahoo.com