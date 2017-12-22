On Our Radar

Home Depot held internal discussions to buy XPO Logistics: Recode

A Home Depot employee is seen outside a store in Los Angeles, California March 17, 2015.

Home Depot Inc (HD) has held internal discussions in recent months to buy XPO Logistics Inc (XPO), one of the largest publicly traded U.S. freight-hauling and logistics companies, technology news website Recode reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

Shares of XPO touched a record high at $86.80, while Home Depot shares were marginally down at $187.93.

Representatives for Home Depot and XPO declined to comment.

