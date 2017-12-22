6 Steps to Saving $1 Million Before You Retire

Technically, you can save and invest money in any brokerage account. However, if you choose a tax-advantaged retirement account, it greatly increases the compounding power of your money and makes getting to a million (or whatever your goal is) much easier. For most people, this means an individual retirement account

https://www.fool.com/knowledge-center/what-is-an-ira.aspx

, or IRA.

These accounts are an important part of any retirement saving strategy because their tax advantages can be incredibly valuable over time. Traditional IRA and most 401(k) contributions can be deducted from your taxable income, while Roth IRA and 401(k) withdrawals in retirement will be completely tax-free. In all cases, your money is allowed to grow tax-deferred over time.

If you have a 401(k) or similar retirement plan at work, this step is already done for you. Nonetheless, there are some advantages to using an IRA, such as the ability to withdraw money penalty-free to help cover college costs for your kids.

Opening an IRA is usually a quick and easy process. IRAs come in two major varieties -- traditional and Roth -- both of which have their own advantages. Learn more about the pros and cons of these two options here.