Kindred Healthcare to be bought by Humana, PE firms in $4.1B deal

Mergers and Acquisitions Reuters

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc  (KND) said on Tuesday it will be bought by health insurer Humana Inc (HUM) and two private equity firms in a deal valued at $4.1 billion.

The home healthcare provider and hospice operator said its shareholders will receive $9 per share in cash for each share they own, representing a 4.7 percent premium over the stock's Friday close.

TPG and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe are the private equity firms in the deal. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)