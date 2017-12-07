News organizations examine West Coast homelessness

Homelessness has risen significantly on America's West Coast, causing the national homeless population to increase this year for the first time since 2010. Here's a look at news organizations' coverage of the crisis:
Continue Reading Below
East Bay Times: http://www.eastbaytimes.com/tag/homelessness/
Hawaii News Now: http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/category/285127/homeless-in-hawaii
Honolulu Star-Advertiser: http://www.staradvertiser.com/homeless-in-hawaii/
Sacramento Bee: http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/homeless/
San Diego Union-Tribune: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/homelessness/
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
San Jose (California) Mercury News: http://www.mercurynews.com/tag/homelessness/
Seattle Times: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/homeless/
SFGATE: http://www.sfgate.com/homeless/
KGW: http://www.kgw.com/news/investigations/tent-city-usa/481821382
Long Beach Press-Telegram: http://www.presstelegram.com/tag/homeless/
Los Angeles Daily News: http://www.dailynews.com/tag/homeless/
Los Angeles Times: http://www.latimes.com/topic/social-issues/homelessness/14009000-topic.html
Orange County Register: http://www.ocregister.com/tag/homeless/