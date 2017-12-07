On Our Radar

News organizations examine West Coast homelessness

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Homelessness has risen significantly on America's West Coast, causing the national homeless population to increase this year for the first time since 2010. Here's a look at news organizations' coverage of the crisis:

Continue Reading Below

East Bay Times: http://www.eastbaytimes.com/tag/homelessness/

Hawaii News Now: http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/category/285127/homeless-in-hawaii

Honolulu Star-Advertiser: http://www.staradvertiser.com/homeless-in-hawaii/

Sacramento Bee: http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/homeless/

San Diego Union-Tribune: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/homelessness/

Continue Reading Below

San Jose (California) Mercury News: http://www.mercurynews.com/tag/homelessness/

Seattle Times: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/homeless/

SFGATE: http://www.sfgate.com/homeless/

KGW: http://www.kgw.com/news/investigations/tent-city-usa/481821382

Long Beach Press-Telegram: http://www.presstelegram.com/tag/homeless/

Los Angeles Daily News: http://www.dailynews.com/tag/homeless/

Los Angeles Times: http://www.latimes.com/topic/social-issues/homelessness/14009000-topic.html

Orange County Register: http://www.ocregister.com/tag/homeless/