Why Shares of Himax Technologies Tumbled Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of semiconductor company Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) slumped on Wednesday following a tweet from Citron Research. The stock was down about 10% at market close.

So what

On Wednesday morning, Citron posted a negative tweet about Himax. Citron accused management of a history of fraud, saying that the market is starting to realize that the story behind the company is a sham.

Citron is known for publishing critical reports on companies it believes are frauds or dramatically overvalued. Himax has not responded to the accusations.

Shares of Himax are up almost 100% year to date, even after Wednesday's slump. The company last reported earnings in November, beating analyst estimates across the board, but suffering a third consecutive quarter of slumping revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Citron's tweet came with no evidence or details, so investors should take it with a grain of salt. With shares of Himax up so much this year, a pullback could simply be the result of expectations getting ahead of fundamentals. In any case, investors should do their own research and come to their own conclusions.

10 stocks we like better than Himax Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Himax Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2017

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.