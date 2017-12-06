Tech stocks rally, Dow slips

Wall Street flipped between modest gains and losses Wednesday, as technology names rallied and energy stocks fell amid weaker oil prices.

The Dow lost about 38 points, slipping to 24,142. The S&P 500 ticked less than a point lower to 2,629. The Nasdaq Composite rose 14 points to 6,776.

U.S. oil futures dropped 2.9% to $55.96 a barrel, sending major producers like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) into the red.

Tech stocks continued to recover. Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) all ended the session higher.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.