North Dakota requires permit for refinery near national park

North Dakota health officials have concluded that a proposed oil refinery close to the picturesque Theodore Roosevelt National Park should comply with federal and state air pollution rules.

Continue Reading Below

Meridian Energy Group Inc. officials say the proposed Davis Refinery near Belfield, North Dakota, would be the "cleanest refinery on the planet." But opponents worry about pollution in the park named for a former president revered for his conservation advocacy.

The refinery would process up to 49,500 barrels of Bakken crude per day into a variety of fuels.

The Health Department says a public comment period on a draft air pollution control permit will begin Friday and end Jan. 26, with a public hearing set for Jan. 17 at Dickinson State University.

The company still needs a state water permit.