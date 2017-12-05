Why Plug Power Inc's Shares Plunged 17% in November

What happened

Shares of hydrogen fuel company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) plunged 16.8% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after reporting another big quarterly loss.

Third quarter net revenue doubled to $35.4 million, but net loss more than tripled to $41.0 million, or $0.18 per share as the cost of stock warrants weighed on the company's financials.

What's worrying investors is that deals with Walmart and Amazon may weigh on results for the foreseeable future. Management said they need to maintain a high level of performance in the fourth quarter, which they said will be a high risk.

Plug Power doesn't have much room for error fulfilling its growing order book because its operating margins have been negative for a long time and management hasn't proven they can turn the trend around. If losses continue it'll force management to sell shares to fund operations, continuing a long-term trend of diluting shareholders. Until Plug Power turns operations around and starts making money I'll remain skeptical on this stock and investors should be cautious as well.

