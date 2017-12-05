Stocks fall as investors await final tax bill

Wall Street retreated Tuesday as investors wait for Republicans in the House and Senate to reconcile their tax plans.

The Dow fell about 110 points to 24,179. The S&P 500 slipped 9 points to 2,629. The Nasdaq Composite ticked 13 points lower to 6,762.

Technology was the lone sector in positive territory, bouncing back after falling in recent sessions. Microsoft (MSFT), which showcased the first Windows 10 laptops with chips made by Qualcomm (QCOM), was up about 1%.

Walt Disney (DIS) fell more than 2% on reports that it was moving closer to buying 21st Century Fox’s (FOXA) film assets. Fox shares inched slightly higher.

