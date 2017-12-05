Muni bond Monday update: 10-year yield falls

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Monday, Dec. 4:

BIGGEST MOVER: 30-year bonds. Yield decreased 7 basis points over the last week to 2.81 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.48 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 86 basis points, down from 94 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 133 basis points, down from 144 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield dropped 2 basis points to 2.34 percent, compared with 2.37 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 6 basis points on Nov. 27. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 47 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield decreased by 4 basis points to 2.81 percent, compared with 2.77 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/