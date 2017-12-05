Lawsuit challenges Trump's financial bureau appointment

A federal credit union in New York City has sued President Donald Trump, saying his acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is "trying to minimize its existence."

Continue Reading Below

The Lower East Side People's Federal Credit Union lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It says the bureau created in 2010 after the 2008 financial crisis is an independent watchdog to protect consumers of the U.S. financial services industry.

The lawsuit challenges the Republican president's appointment of White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as the bureau's acting director. It says Mulvaney doesn't like the bureau's existence and is trying to minimize it. It asks a judge to declare bureau deputy director Leandra English the acting director.

Similar litigation has been rejected by a Washington federal judge.

The government hasn't commented on the lawsuit.