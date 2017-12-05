The Latest: GOP leader: Some tax cuts in bill must expire

The Latest on Congress and the budget (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:50 a.m.

A key House Republican leader acknowledges that some tax cuts in the sweeping tax legislation must expire to comply with Senate budget rules.

The tax bill passed by Senate Republicans would let tax cuts for individuals expire in 2026, while the package passed by the House would make them permanent. Lawmakers are now working to reconcile the two bills.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady says, "We can't achieve permanency in everything."

Republican senators say they made the tax cuts temporary to comply with Senate budget rules that prevented Democrats from blocking the bill. Under the rules, the Senate cannot pass legislation that adds to long-term budget deficits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Brady chairs the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee and says House Republicans are still deciding which taxes they would sunset.

___

10:05 a.m.

House Republican leaders are sticking to their plan for a short-term extension to keep the government open despite opposition from the hard-right Freedom Caucus.

Congress faces a Friday midnight deadline to fund government agencies or face a partial shutdown. Rep. Pete Sessions, chairman of the House Rules Committee, told reporters Tuesday that the House is moving ahead on a two-week extension to Dec. 22. This would give Republicans and Democrats time to negotiation some of the last-minute agenda items such as spending totals, money for children's health care and disaster relief.

Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus want an extension until Dec. 30, fearing that the short-term date would give Democrats move leverage in negotiations.

The Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

__

3:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders have scheduled a summit to begin sorting out their budget differences. That's from top lawmakers and the White House.

And a clash that could produce a partial government shutdown by the weekend hangs in the balance.

The meeting, set for Thursday at the White House, comes just a day before federal spending expires that's needed to keep agencies functioning beyond midnight Friday night.