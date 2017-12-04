Box office top 20: 'Coco,' 'Justice League' stay on top

With no major new releases hitting theaters, Pixar's acclaimed "Coco" again topped the North American box office with $27.5 million in its second week of release, according to final figures Monday.

Strong family films such as "Coco" and Lionsgate's "Wonder," along with an expanding list of Oscar contenders like "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Lady Bird," helped drive the box office to its best post-Thanksgiving weekend in five years.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Coco," Disney, $27,533,304, 3,987 locations, $6,906 average, $110,108,708, 2 Weeks.

2. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $16,651,104, 3,820 locations, $4,359 average, $197,407,025, 3 Weeks.

3. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $12,147,182, 3,449 locations, $3,522 average, $87,679,805, 3 Weeks.

4. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $9,885,936, 3,148 locations, $3,140 average, $291,633,535, 5 Weeks.

5. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $7,572,390, 3,403 locations, $2,225 average, $82,886,836, 4 Weeks.

6. "Murder on the Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $6,767,002, 3,201 locations, $2,114 average, $84,839,515, 4 Weeks.

7. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $4,396,537, 1,430 locations, $3,075 average, $13,537,057, 4 Weeks.

8. "Lady Bird," A24, $4,291,590, 1,194 locations, $3,594 average, $16,837,041, 5 Weeks.

9. "The Star," Sony, $4,078,423, 2,822 locations, $1,445 average, $27,358,076, 3 Weeks.

10. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $3,385,484, 2,251 locations, $1,504 average, $64,737,307, 5 Weeks.

11. "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," Sony, $1,958,702, 1,669 locations, $1,174 average, $9,526,792, 3 Weeks.

12. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $1,211,345, 19 locations, $63,755 average, $1,211,345, 1 Week.

13. "The Man Who Invented Christmas," Bleecker Street, $882,836, 673 locations, $1,312 average, $3,170,258, 2 Weeks.

14. "Titanic 20th Anniversary," Paramount, $438,602, 87 locations, $5,041 average, $438,602, 1 Week.

15. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $401,403, 515 locations, $779 average, $90,785,165, 9 Weeks.

16. "Junior Majeur," Entertainment One Films, $345,710, 87 locations, $3,974 average, $1,198,440, 2 Weeks.

17. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $295,561, 4 locations, $73,890 average, $922,456, 2 Weeks.

18. "Marshall," Open Road, $247,772, 651 locations, $381 average, $9,150,000, 8 Weeks.

19. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $222,803, 301 locations, $740 average, $37,603,791, 6 Weeks.

20. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $213,066, 162 locations, $1,315 average, $5,503,561, 11 Weeks.