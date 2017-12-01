Stocks and a November to remember, eight months of straight gains

It’s a November to remember for U.S. investors and a first for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, closing above the key 24K milestone for the first time ever as the average posted its biggest one day point gain of the year; 331.67 marking the 63rd record close under President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

That performance capped off the eighth straight month of stock gains. For the Dow, that’s the best streak since 1995 and for the S&P 500 it’s the best since 2007, as tracked by our partners at the WSJ Market Data Group.

GOP lawmakers on Thursday provided the latest catalyst for the gains by indicating tax reform is all but done. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), an adversary of President Trump, threw his support behind the plan. Prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to suggest a passing of the bill is imminent. This helped seal the fifth 1,000 point milestone of 2017 and the most ever in a calendar year.

While optimism over the President’s tax plan is dominating the headlines, a batch of recent economic data points underscore a solid rebound in the U.S. economy. 3Q GDP rose 3.3%, better-than-expected, according to its second read. New Home sales for October surged to the highest level in a decade and Consumer Confidence hit a 17-year high. The passing of tax reform could intensify the economic rebound, according to the Tax Foundation, by lifting U.S. GDP to 3.7%.

Tax reform aside, America’s biggest companies are doing their part as well growing profits and doing acquisitions. Kroger (KG), the nation’s largest super market chain, on Thursday, reported its best black Friday ever after posting sales of nearly $28 billion. Walmart (WMT), the world’s biggest U.S. retailer, is the top performing Dow stock this year with a 41% gain. CVS (CVS) and Aetna (AET) are close to announcing a $66 billion deal, per the Wall Street Journal. All signs of positive corporate sentiment.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As December begins, investors are reminded the final month of the year can traditionally bring a so-called ‘Santa Clause Rally’, when stocks tend to rise during the final week of the month. But with gains in U.S. stocks already robust, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials up 18% and 23% respectively and the Nasdaq Composite 28%, can the gains continue?

For some business leaders, the key will be lowering the corporate tax rate to the promised 20% level which may be the extra oomph stocks need to continue rising. “That could easily mean that we will get another 10% move in the next couple of months on the equity markets” said UBS Chairman Axel Weber during an interview on FOX Business’ Mornings With Maria on Thursday.

Suzanne O’Halloran is Managing Editor of FOXBusiness.com and a graduate of Boston College. Follow her on @suzohalloran