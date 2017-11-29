The Latest: San Francisco could have recreational pot Jan. 5

The Latest on recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Recreational weed could be on sale in San Francisco as soon as Jan. 5 if the mayor quickly signs legislation approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors adopted regulations Tuesday night favored by cannabis advocates, rejecting attempts to mandate a larger barrier between schools and pot shops.

The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed neighborhoods to limit the number of weed shops or ban them outright.

The legislation requires a second vote on Tuesday by the board.

City attorney spokesman John Cote says if San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee signs that same day, the legislation could go into effect at midnight Friday, Jan. 5.

___

12:05 a.m.

Following weeks of emotional and detailed debate over where to allow new stores, San Francisco supervisors approved regulations Tuesday for the sale of recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in California in January.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted for a 600-foot (180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools. Vocal members of the city's Chinese immigrant community had lobbied for a much larger barrier.

The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed neighborhoods to limit the number of pot shops or ban them outright. Pot advocates considered those provisions unfriendly.

San Francisco will not be ready for sales on New Year's Day but if the mayor signs the legislation quickly, the city could be ready in the first week of the new year.