Interest rates are likely heading higher. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated as much in her prepared testimony on Wednesday. Investors expect that the U.S. central bank will continue on the path of gradual increases in short-term interest rates. Policymakers are set to meet in December.

Continue Reading Below

Yellen will deliver what is expected to be her final testimony before Congress in her role as Fed Chair on Wednesday. Follow FOX Business' LIVE Blog here.