Fed Chair Janet Yellen urges Congress to monitor U.S. debt among other things in final testimony

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivered her final testimony to members of Congress on Wednesday.

Appearing before the Joint Economic Commitee the Fed Chair was praised for her "steady hand" in running the Federal Reserve through turbulent times for the U.S. economy.

Yellen also delivered a stern warning on U.S. debt saying she is "very worried about US debt trajectory" and that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections should "keep people awake at night."

She was also asked some tough questions on tax reform, unemployment, the U.S. banking system and the future direction of interest rates.

