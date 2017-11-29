On Our Radar

AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal

Mergers and Acquisitions Reuters

Former Verizon Wireless CEO Denny Strigl on the shifting trend toward streaming content and the Justice Department's lawsuit to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner. video

DOJ lawsuit against AT&T is silly: Fmr. Verizon Wireless CEO

Former Verizon Wireless CEO Denny Strigl on the shifting trend toward streaming content and the Justice Department's lawsuit to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T Inc (T) remains determined to pursue its case against the government to push through its purchase of Time Warner Inc (TWX), Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

“We see absolutely nothing in this case that is anti-competitive,” Stephenson said.

More from FOX Business

AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday argued that their proposed $85.4 billion merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer”, as they sought to refute U.S. Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments