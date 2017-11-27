A Foolish Take: Millennials Do Most of Their Holiday Shopping Online

It's a commonly held belief that younger people do more shopping online than in brick-and-mortar stores. Deloitte's 2017 Holiday Retail Survey confirms that trend, noting that millennials do most of their holiday shopping online.

Continue Reading Below

The survey also found that the younger Generation Z (10- to 17-year-olds) spent 61% of their holiday budgets online and just 35% in stores. Generation X shoppers spent 52% of their budgets online, baby boomers spent 48%, and seniors spent just 33%.

However, Deloitte's holiday survey might not reflect year-round spending habits. Back in September, research firm First Insight claimed that 71% of millennials visit multiple brick-and-mortar stores to find the best deals, compared to just 57% of baby boomers.

Back in June, CouponFollow found that 76% of millennials "browse the internet before buying anything." Of those, 67% buy the product from a brick-and-mortar store, while just 33% make the purchase online.

These reports indicate that while online sales are still gaining momentum with younger shoppers, it's probably premature to claim that Amazon will render most brick-and-mortar retailers obsolete. Meanwhile, omnichannel solutions like in-store pickup will likely help innovative retailers keep pace with online marketplaces.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Nov. 6, 2017.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of AMZN. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends AMZN. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.