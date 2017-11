Wall Street closed higher in a half-day session on Friday, led by technology stocks, with Amazon and retail shares getting a boost on signs of a strong start to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to 23,557.99, the S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,602.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,889.16.