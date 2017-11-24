Hankering to Invest in Subway? Here's the Thing...

Sandwich chain Subway has more locations than any other quick-service or fast-food restaurant chain in the United States, but an investment in the company is impossible. The parent company, Doctor's Associates, is private.

For those wanting to bet on the continued dominance of fast-food in America, here are the next best options.

Biggest fast-food chains in the U.S.

Company U.S. Locations Total Global Locations Description Subway 26,017 Over 44,000 The world's largest restaurant chain by location count; owned by Doctor's Associates. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) 14,155 36,899 Not far behind Subway in global count, but the record holder for largest burger chain in the world. Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) 18,045 Over 44,000 The parent of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) 13,172 25,085 Best known for its coffee, the global roaster also sells teas, and other food items. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) Over 9,400 Over 23,000 Best known for Burger King in the U.S. and Tim Hortons in Canada, the company bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in early 2017. Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) 11,366 20,080 The parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins. Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) 5,491 14,434 A leading pizza take-out chain in the U.S. and globally, second to Yum!'s Pizza Hut. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) 5,739 6,537 The world's third-largest hamburger chain, operating primarily in North America. Dairy Queen About 4,500 Over 6,000 You can't buy stock in Dairy Queen directly, but the fast-food chain is part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) family of wholly owned subsidiaries.

Which ones are a buy?

Over the last few years, the battle over Americans' dining-out budget has heated up. Restaurant companies have been rapidly expanding their store counts, and that has started to erode traffic at existing locations. The reason? Eating out demand hasn't grown as much as restaurant supply.

Despite that, though, the above mentioned restaurant juggernauts still boast solid investor returns. These fast-food businesses offer a range of options to suit investor needs, from stable dividend payers to fast-expanding names.

Business Trailing P/E Ratio One-Year Forward P/E Ratio Dividend Yield McDonald's 27.5 24.0 2.4% Yum! Brands 20.9 24.8 1.5% Starbucks 28.9 21.7 2.1% Restaurant Brands International 45.6 24.5 1.3% Dunkin' Brands Group 25.3 21.8 2.3% Domino's Pizza 33.8 25.8 1% Wendy's 36.8 26.3 2%

Of these, McDonald's and Domino's are worthy of specific mention. McDonald's may already be the world's largest burger joint, but it is still finding room to grow internationally. In its last quarter, same-store sales in high-growth markets were up 6.2%, led by China. Foundational markets, which include 80 of the highest-growth countries spanning the globe, had a same-store sales increase of 10.2%. Paired with a resurgent interest in the brand in the U.S., McDonald's looks like a great pairing of stability and supplemental growth from overseas.

Domino's is a similar story, boasting one of the world's largest delivery and take-out operations. The company doesn't boast the same dividend yield as McDonald's, but it makes up for that in high growth. Global sales were up 14.5% in the last quarter through a combination of new store openings, U.S. same-store sales growth of 8.4%, and international same-store sales growth of 5.1%.

With plenty of other big name options to choose from, many of which are still finding ways to get bigger, you don't need Subway to capitalize on America's persisting reliance on fast-food.

