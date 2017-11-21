Nasdaq opens at record on tech gains

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,821.71.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)