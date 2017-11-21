On Our Radar

Nasdaq opens at record on tech gains

By Sruthi Shankar Wall Street Reuters

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

Continue Reading Below

More on this...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,821.71.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments