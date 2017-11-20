WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 17
|$20,497,341
|Statutory debt limit
|--Suspended--
|Total public debt outstanding Nov. 17
|$20,534,019
|Operating balance Nov. 17
|$164,392
|Interest fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
|$28,492
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$23,403
|Deficit fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
|-$63,214
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$45,831
|Receipts fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
|$235,341
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$221,692
|Outlays fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
|$298,555
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$267,523
|Gold assets in Oct
|$11,041