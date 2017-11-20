AT&T ready for trial on Justice Dept lawsuit: lead counsel

AT&T Inc (T) is prepared to go to trial as soon as possible, ideally within 60 days, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX), the lead trial counsel representing the company said on Monday.

“We are going to ask the court for the earliest possible date,” Daniel Petrocelli, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, told reporters at a news conference in New York.