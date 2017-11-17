Why Ross Stores, Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of clothing retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped as much as 26.6% on Friday, but the stock is up 9.1% at the time of this writing.

Bullish sentiment from the Street toward Ross follows the company's solid third-quarter results, which featured better-than-expected revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Ross's third-quarter net sales were $3.3 billion, up 8% year over year. EPS was $0.72, up 16% from the year-ago quarter. On average, analysts were expecting revenue and EPS of about $3.26 billion and $0.67, respectively.

So what

"Our third-quarter sales and earnings outperformed our expectations despite being up against our toughest prior-year comparisons and two major hurricanes during the quarter," said Ross CEO Barbara Rentler about the quarter. She went on to note that the results reflected Ross' "continued market-share gains in a challenging retail environment."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The quarter's outperformance was driven primarily by a mix of higher-margin merchandise as well as leverage associated with the company's better-than-expected sales.

Comparable store sales were also up a strong 4% year over year, on top of a 7% rise from the year-ago quarter.

Now what

In light of the company's momentum, management opted to boost its guidance for the fourth quarter and its full year. Management said it now expects comparable sales growth of between 2% to 3% for the 13-week period ending Jan. 27. For the full fiscal year, management now expects EPS to be between $3.24 and $3.28.

10 stocks we like better than Ross Stores

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ross Stores wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.