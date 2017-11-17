On Our Radar

Long-term mortgage rates rise to highest level in months

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week to the highest level in months.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 percent, up from 3.90 percent last week and highest since July. The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 percent, highest since April and up from 3.24 percent last week.

This week Last week A year ago
30-year fixed 3.95 3.90 3.94
15-year fixed 3.31 3.24 3.14
5-year adjustable 3.21 3.22 3.07