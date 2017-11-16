Walmart pushes toward record-high following 3Q beat

Walmart (WMT) shares could set a new record on Thursday, boosted by the company’s third-quarter results, which surpassed expectations.

Continue Reading Below

Walmart beat on both top and bottom lines, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1 versus expectations for 97 cents. Revenue increased 4.2% to $123.18 billion. Walmart’s U.S. same-store sales rose 2.7%.

The company noted that it is “excited” about its position in the fourth quarter, and hiked its full year EPS guidance to $4.38 to $4.46, up from the prior $4.30 to $4.40.

On the company’s earnings call it’s executives noted progress in its business including: improving its fresh grocery offerings, expanding its online grocery pickup, attracting more premium brands to its site and offering same or next-day delivery in major metropolitan areas.

On Wednesday, Walmart’s competitor Target (TGT) released its latest quarterly earnings. While the company also surpassed quarterly expectations, Target released a disappointing fourth quarter forecast, which sent shares lower.