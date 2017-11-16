Wal-Mart, Rockwell Automation and Cisco jump; Best Buy sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Time Inc., up $3.55 to $16.20

The New York Times reported that Meredith Corp. will make another offer for the publisher.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $9.79 to $99.62

The retailer said online sales climbed in its latest quarter and food sales were strong as well.

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.77 to $35.88

The internet gear maker forecast revenue growth for the first time in two years.

NetApp Inc., up $7.29 to $53.11

Investors applauded the data storage company's quarterly results and forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $10.14 to $116.65

The food company had a good second quarter and forecast slightly better sales for the full year.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.02 to $89.25

Activist investor Nelson Peltz said an independent count showed he won election to the consumer products company's board.

Best Buy Co., down $2.05 to $55.25

The electronics retailer's profit and sales fell short of estimates, and so did its forecast for the holiday season.

Rockwell Automation Inc., up $4.88 to $193.61

Emerson Electric raised its offer for the industrial equipment and software maker to $225 a share in cash and stock.