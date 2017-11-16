Tencent Crushes Expectations With Accelerating Growth

Tencent Holdings (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) announced third-quarter 2017 results on Nov. 15, demolishing the market's expectations with the help of strong growth from both its advertising business and its various internet value-added services (VAS).

Continue Reading Below

Let's take a closer look at what the Chinese social-media and gaming leader achieved in its latest quarter, as well as what investors can expect from the company in the months ahead.

Tencent results: The raw numbers

Metric Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Year-Over-Year Growth Revenue $9.825 billion $6.087 billion 61.5% Net profit attributable to Tencent shareholders $2.719 billion $1.604 billion 69.1% Earnings per diluted share $0.29 $0.18 68.4%

What happened with Tencent this quarter?

On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, which excludes non-cash items and acquisition expenses, Tencent's profit attributable to shareholders increased 47% year over year to $2.572 billion, or $0.27 per diluted share.

These results easily outpaced investors' expectations for a profit of $2.29 billion on lower revenue of $9.16 billion.

Registered subscriptions for fee-based value added services grew 19.3% year over year to 125 million.

VAS revenue climbed 51% to $6.35 billion, including: 48% growth in online games revenue to $4.05 billion, driven by smartphone games and PC client games. 56% growth in social-networks revenue to $2.30 billion, driven by digital content services such as live broadcast, subscription video on-demand, and virtual item sales.

Online advertising revenue climbed 48% to $1.66 billion, including:

29% growth in media advertising revenue to $621 million, driven by mobile media platforms such as Tencent Video, which now has over 43 million paying subscribers. 63% growth in "social and others" ad revenue to $1.04 billion, primarily from Weixin and other mobile apps.

Other business revenue rose 143% to $1.82 billion, driven by cloud and payment services.

QQ monthly active users (MAUs) fell 3.8% year over year to 843 million.

Combined MAUs of Weixin and WeChat climbed 15.8% year over year to 980 million.

Qzone MAUs fell 10% to 568 million.

Free cash flow came in at $4.14 billion, up 94% year over year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What management had to say

Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng lauded strong growth across the company's games, digital, content, online advertising, and payment services segments:

In particular, our video platform gained audience and revenue market share, we believe it has become China's top online video platform in terms of mobile daily active users and subscriptions. We believe this success reflects our increasing investment in self-commissioned video content, our improved selection of licensed video content, and our scheduling and audience management initiatives. The listing of our online literature platform, China Literature, in November also reflects the value of our years of investment in the business. We believe our multifaceted digital content businesses are synergistic with each other and allow us to deliver unique content to our users.

Looking forward

Tencent doesn't provide specific financial guidance each quarter. But there's no denying that this was a stellar showing from the burgeoning Chinese tech giant, with broad-based growth across its various businesses. So while Wednesday's modest decline might not indicate as much -- and keeping in mind that Tencent shares have more than doubled so far in 2017 as of this writing -- I think investors should be more than pleased with where the company stands today.

5 Simple Tips to Skyrocket Your Credit Score Over 800!

Increasing your credit score above 800 will put you in rare company. So rare that only 1 in 9 Americans can claim they're members of this elite club. But contrary to popular belief, racking up a high credit score is a lot easier than you may have imagined following 5 simple, disciplined strategies. You'll find a full rundown of each inside our FREE credit score guide. It's time to put your financial future first and secure a lifetime of savings by increasing your credit score. Simply click here to claim a copy 5 Simple Tips to Skyrocket Your Credit Score over 800.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.