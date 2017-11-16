How Gogo Inc Shares Jumped 12% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of in-flight networking specialist Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) jumped as much as 12.2% higher on Thursday, reaching that peak at 1:25 p.m. EST. Investors can thank another large customer contract for this boost.

So what

This morning, Gogo announced a new installation deal for its 2Ku wireless broadband platform. Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific will install Gogo's networking service across a fleet of 148 wide-body airliners serving roughly 3 million passengers a month. The companies hope to have the Gogo service up and running by the middle of 2018.

Now what

To put the Cathay deal in perspective, Gogo recently completed its 300th installation of 2KU network services. The company hopes to have 600 planes equipped by the end of 2017, so another 148 aircraft six months later would be a significant increase.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Looking further ahead, Gogo recently received regulatory approval to install network services on China-based airliners. The company is finding plenty of growth traction for its satellite-based network services. Gogo may be unprofitable today, but the company is paving the way toward profitable hypergrowth in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Gogo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gogo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.