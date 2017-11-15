On Our Radar

Wall Street opens lower on oil price slide

By Sruthi Shankar Wall Street Reuters

Traders Timothy Nick, left, Peter Tuchman, center, and Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(Reuters) - The Dow shed more than 100 points at the open on Wednesday, as a slide in oil prices hit global markets and concerns about the fate of U.S. tax cuts continued to weigh on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to 23,299.7.The S&P 500 lost 13.02 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,565.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.19 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,698.68.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

